Singles quarterfinals matches at WTT Singapore Smash 2022

Xinhua) 09:49, March 18, 2022

Fan Zhendong (Front) of China reacts during the men's singles quarterfinals match against Patrick Franziska of Germany at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2022 in Singapore's OCBC Arena on March 17, 2022. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Fan Zhendong of China serves during the men's singles quarterfinals match against Patrick Franziska of Germany at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2022 in Singapore's OCBC Arena on March 17, 2022. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Ma Long of China hits a return during the men's singles quarterfinals match against Lin Yun-Ju of Chinese Taipei at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2022 in Singapore's OCBC Arena on March 17, 2022. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Sun Yingsha of China reacts during the women's singles quarterfinals match against Hayata Hina of Japan at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2022 in Singapore's OCBC Arena on March 17, 2022. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Ma Long of China hits a return during the men's singles quarterfinals against Lin Yun-Ju of Chinese Taipei at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2022 in Singapore's OCBC Arena on March 17, 2022. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Patrick Franziska of Germany hits a return during the men's singles quarterfinals match against Fan Zhendong of China at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2022 in Singapore's OCBC Arena on March 17, 2022. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Sun Yingsha of China serves during the women's singles quarterfinals match against Hayata Hina of Japan at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2022 in Singapore's OCBC Arena on March 17, 2022. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Lin Yun-Ju of Chinese Taipei hits a return during the men's singles quarterfinals match against Ma Long of China at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2022 in Singapore's OCBC Arena on March 17, 2022. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)