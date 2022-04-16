China's shuttlers out of 2022 Korea Masters men's singles

Xinhua) 13:58, April 16, 2022

Chen Yufei of China competes during the women's singles quarterfinal match against Takahashi Asuka of Japan at the 2022 Gwangju Yonex Korea Masters in Gwangju, South Korea, April 15, 2022. (Photo by James Lee/Xinhua)

SEOUL, April 15 (Xinhua) -- Lu Guangzu, the only Chinese player in the men's singles quarterfinals of the 2022 Korea Masters, was edged out of the tournament in Gwangju, South Korea on Friday.

Fourth seed Lu was defeated by sixth seed Sitthikom Thammasin of Thailand 16-21, 21-12, 21-15, leaving no remaining Chinese shuttlers in the men's singles draw.

In the women's singles, Olympic champion Chen Yufei of China breezed past Japan's Asuka Takahashi 21-14, 21-10. Fourth seed He Bingjiao of China took an easy win over South Korea's Lee Se-yeon 21-9, 21-10, while He's compatriot Wang Zhiyi outplayed Singapore's Yeo Jia Min 21-13, 21-13.

Two Chinese pairs advanced into the mixed doubles as Olympic champions Wang Yilyu and Huang Dongping overwhelmed Japanese duo Yujiro Nishikawa and Saori Ozaki 21-4, 21-6, while Ou Xuanyi, paired with Olympic mixed silver medalist Huang Yaqiong, outclassed South Korea's Kang Min-hyuk and Baek Ha-na 21-15, 21-10.

In the men's doubles, Tokyo Olympic silver medalist Liu Yuchen, who teamed up with Ou Xuanyi, fought hard to overcome South Korea's second seeds Ko Sung-hyun and Shin Baek-cheol 21-17, 18-21, 21-13.

In the women's doubles, China's Du Yue and Li Wenmei defeated their compatriots Zhang Shuxian and Zheng Yu 21-15, 21-19.

