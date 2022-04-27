Highlights of Badminton Asia Championships 2022 doubles 1st round matches

Xinhua) 15:43, April 27, 2022

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty of India compete during the men's doubles 1st round match against Apiluk Gaterahong/Natchanon Tulamok of Thailand at the Badminton Asia Championships 2022 in Manila, the Philippines, April 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

Chen Qingchen (L)/Jia Yifan of China react during their women's doubles first round match against Jeong Na Eun/Kim Hye Jeong of South Korea at the Badminton Asia Championships 2022 in Manila, the Philippines on April 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

Lu Ching Yao (R)/Yang Po Han of Chinese Taipei compete during the men's doubles first round match against Hoki Takuro/Kobayashi Yugo of Japan at the Badminton Asia Championships 2022 in Manila, the Philippines on April 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

Liu Yuchen (L)/Ou Xuanyi of China compete during the men's doubles first round match against Law Cheuk Him/Lee Chun Hei Reginald of China's Hong Kong at the Badminton Asia Championships 2022 in Manila, the Philippines on April 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

Taichi Saito (R)/Akira Koga of Japan compete during the men's doubles first round match against Muhammad Shohibul Fikri/Bagas Maulana of Indonesia at the Badminton Asia Championships 2022 in Manila, the Philippines on April 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

