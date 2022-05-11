China cruises into Uber Cup quarterfinals with perfect record in group stage

Xinhua) 15:05, May 11, 2022

Chen Qingchen (L)/Jia Yifan of China react in the doubles match against Lee Chia-Hsin/Teng Chun-Hsun of Chinese Taipei during a group B match at the Uber Cup badminton tournament in Bangkok, Thailand, May 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

BANGKOK, May 11 (Xinhua) -- Defending champion China closed up the Uber Cup group stage with its third victory and cruised into the quarterfinals after strolling past Chinese Taipei 5-0 here on Tuesday.

A potential top-level clash in the opening singles didn't materialize as former world no.1 Tai Tzu Ying was absent from Chinese Taipei's lineup. Her teammate Hsu Wen Chi could not stop Olympic champion Chen Yufei who won 21-15 and 21-13.

China went on to win the four remaining matches with the only surprise coming from Sung Shuo Yun who snatched the opening set against He Bingjiao, who then staged a rally to take the match 2-1.

The three victories in the group stage allowed China to top the group and advance into the quarterfinals. A draw will decide China's opponent in the quarterfinals after all group matches conclude on Wednesday.

Rio Olympic gold medalist Carolina Marin made her first appearance in the Uber Cup as Spain beat Australia 4-1. But the efforts fell short as Chinese Taipei secured the other place in the group to qualify for the quarterfinals.

Huang Dongping (front)/Li Wenmei of China compete in the doubles match against Chang Ching-Hui/Lee Chih-Chen of Chinese Taipei during a group B match at the Uber Cup badminton tournament in Bangkok, Thailand, May 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

Wang Zhiyi of China competes in the singles match against Chen Su-Yu of Chinese Taipei during a group B match at the Uber Cup badminton tournament in Bangkok, Thailand, May 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

He Bingjiao of China competes against Sung Shuo-Yun of Chinese Taipei during a group B match at the Uber Cup badminton tournament in Bangkok, Thailand, May 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

Chen Su-Yu of Chinese Taipei competes in the singles match against Wang Zhiyi of China during a group B match at the Uber Cup badminton tournament in Bangkok, Thailand, May 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

He Bingjiao of China reacts in the singles match against Sung Shuo-Yun of Chinese Taipei during a group B match at the Uber Cup badminton tournament in Bangkok, Thailand, May 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

