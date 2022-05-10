In pics: Chen Yufei at Uber Cup badminton tournament
Chen Yufei of China competes against Clara Azurmendi of Spain during the women's singles match of Group B at the Uber Cup badminton tournament in Bangkok, Thailand, May 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)
Chen Yufei of China competes against Clara Azurmendi of Spain during the women's singles match of Group B at the Uber Cup badminton tournament in Bangkok, Thailand, May 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)
Chen Yufei of China competes against Clara Azurmendi of Spain during the women's singles match of Group B at the Uber Cup badminton tournament in Bangkok, Thailand, May 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)
Chen Yufei of China competes against Clara Azurmendi of Spain during the women's singles match of Group B at the Uber Cup badminton tournament in Bangkok, Thailand, May 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)
Chen Yufei of China competes against Clara Azurmendi of Spain during the women's singles match of Group B at the Uber Cup badminton tournament in Bangkok, Thailand, May 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)
Chen Yufei of China serves during the women's singles match of Group B against Clara Azurmendi of Spain at the Uber Cup badminton tournament in Bangkok, Thailand, May 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)
