Thomas Cup: China vs. Denmark

Xinhua) 11:12, May 12, 2022

Li Shifeng of China reacts against Anders Antonsen of Denmark during a group B singles match at the Thomas Cup badminton tournament in Bangkok, Thailand, May 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

Li Shifeng (L) of China greets Anders Antonsen of Denmark after a group B singles match at the Thomas Cup badminton tournament in Bangkok, Thailand, May 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

He Jiting (L)/Zhou Haodong of China compete against Anders Skaarup Rasmussen/Frederik Sogaard of Denmark during a group B doubles match at the Thomas Cup badminton tournament in Bangkok, Thailand, May 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

Anders Antonsen of Denmark competes against Li Shifeng of China during a group B singles match at the Thomas Cup badminton tournament in Bangkok, Thailand, May 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

Liu Yuchen (front)/Ou Xuanyi of China compete against Kim Astrup/Mathias Christiansen of Denmark during a group B doubles match at the Thomas Cup badminton tournament in Bangkok, Thailand, May 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

Weng Hongyang of China competes against Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus of Denmark during a group B singles match at the Thomas Cup badminton tournament in Bangkok, Thailand, May 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

Anders Antonsen of Denmark competes against Li Shifeng of China during a group B singles match at the Thomas Cup badminton tournament in Bangkok, Thailand, May 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

