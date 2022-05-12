Thomas Cup: China vs. Denmark
Li Shifeng of China reacts against Anders Antonsen of Denmark during a group B singles match at the Thomas Cup badminton tournament in Bangkok, Thailand, May 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)
Li Shifeng (L) of China greets Anders Antonsen of Denmark after a group B singles match at the Thomas Cup badminton tournament in Bangkok, Thailand, May 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)
He Jiting (L)/Zhou Haodong of China compete against Anders Skaarup Rasmussen/Frederik Sogaard of Denmark during a group B doubles match at the Thomas Cup badminton tournament in Bangkok, Thailand, May 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)
Anders Antonsen of Denmark competes against Li Shifeng of China during a group B singles match at the Thomas Cup badminton tournament in Bangkok, Thailand, May 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)
Liu Yuchen (front)/Ou Xuanyi of China compete against Kim Astrup/Mathias Christiansen of Denmark during a group B doubles match at the Thomas Cup badminton tournament in Bangkok, Thailand, May 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)
Weng Hongyang of China competes against Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus of Denmark during a group B singles match at the Thomas Cup badminton tournament in Bangkok, Thailand, May 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)
Anders Antonsen of Denmark competes against Li Shifeng of China during a group B singles match at the Thomas Cup badminton tournament in Bangkok, Thailand, May 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)
