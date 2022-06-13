China wins three golds at badminton's Indonesia Masters

June 13, 2022

Zheng Siwei (R)/Huang Yaqiong of China pose during the awarding ceremony after the final of mixed doubles match between Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong of China and Thom Gicquel/Delphine Delrue of France at Daihatsu Indonesia Masters 2022 at the Istora Senayan sports stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia, on June 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Veri Sanovri)

JAKARTA, June 12 (Xinhua) -- China's top-seeded duo of Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong secured the mixed doubles title at the 2022 Indonesia Masters on Sunday, after a crushing defeat of France's Thom Gicquel and Delphine Delrue.

World No. 2 pair Zheng and Huang downed Gicquel and Delrue 21-13, 21-14 in 38 minutes.

"We faced tough opponents in this match. We had difficulties [in the beginning] because we had to adapt to the field. Luckily, we were able to overcome them and take the win," Zheng said.

Meanwhile, China's Olympic champion Chen Yufei took gold in the women's singles after defeating Thailand's world No. 8 Ratchanok Intanon in Sunday's only three-set final, 21-16, 18-21, 21-15.

Chen's compatriots Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan, ranked world No. 1 in women's doubles, beat the Indonesian duo of Apriyani Rahayu and Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti 21-18, 21-12 to take gold.

Elsewhere, the Chinese duo of Liang Weikeng and Wang Chang finished with silver medals in the men's doubles after losing in the final to Indonesian pair Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto 21-10, 21-17.

Meanwhile, in the men's singles, world No. 1 Viktor Axelsen of Denmark took home a gold medal after defeating Chinese Taipei's Chou Tien Chen 21-10, 21-12.

