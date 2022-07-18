Highlights of women's singles final at Singapore Badminton Open 2022

Xinhua) 09:19, July 18, 2022

India's Pusarla Sindhu celebrates after winning the women's singles final against China's Wang Zhiyi at Singapore Open 2022 badminton tournament in Singapore, July 17, 2022. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

India's Pusarla Sindhu poses during the awarding ceremony after winning the women's singles final against China's Wang Zhiyi at Singapore Open 2022 badminton tournament in Singapore, July 17, 2022. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Wang Zhiyi of China returns the shuttlecock to India's Pusarla Sindhu during the women's singles final at Singapore Open 2022 badminton tournament in Singapore, July 17, 2022. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

India's Pusarla Sindhu (R) and China's Wang Zhiyi pose during the awarding ceremony for the women's singles at Singapore Open 2022 badminton tournament in Singapore, July 17, 2022. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Wang Zhiyi of China returns the shuttlecock to India's Pusarla Sindhu during the women's singles final at Singapore Open 2022 badminton tournament in Singapore, July 17, 2022. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

India's Pusarla Sindhu reacts during the women's singles final against China's Wang Zhiyi at Singapore Open 2022 badminton tournament in Singapore, July 17, 2022. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)