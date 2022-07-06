Chinese shuttlers storm into Malaysia Masters 2022

China's Liu Yuchen/Ou Xuanyi (L) compete during the men's doubles round of 32 match against Japan's Hoki Takuro/Kobayashi Yugo at Malaysia Masters 2022 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, July 5, 2022. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese shuttlers stormed their way into the first day of the Malaysia Masters 2022, claiming several victories in different categories here on Tuesday.

In the women's doubles, Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan beat their host opponents Vivian Hoo and Lim Chiew Sien 21-17, 23-21, while Liu Xuanxuan and Xia Yuting steamrolled over a combined American and Indian pair 21-10, 21-10. Additionally, Du Yue and Li Wenmei got the better of their compatriots Zhang Shuxian and Zheng Yu 21-17, 21-12.

In the men's doubles, Chinese pair Liu Yuchen and Ou Xuanyi failed to overcome their Japanese counterparts Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi, who had won the Malaysia Open men's doubles crown last week.

Elsewhere in the draw, China's Liang Weikeng and Wang Chang beat out host duo Chia Weijie and Low Hang Yee 21-16, 21-15 in just 30 minutes. Mixed doubles duo Feng Yanzhe and Lin Fangling lost to their Danish opponents.

In the men's singles qualification, China's Sun Feixiang outplayed Lucas Claerbout of France and then Azerbaijan's Ade Resky Dwicahyo, while his compatriot Weng Hongyang beat Germany's Kai Schaefer before losing to local player Leong Jun Hao after a strong fight.

The Malaysia Masters runs until July 10 at the Axiata Arena.

