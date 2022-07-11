China takes two golds at Malaysia Masters

Xinhua) 09:13, July 11, 2022

China's Chen Qingchen (R)/Jia Yifan pose for photos during the award ceremony for women's doubles event at Malaysia Masters 2022 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, July 10, 2022. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese shuttlers took two gold medals from the women's and mixed doubles at the Malaysia Masters which concluded here on Sunday.

China's women's doubles pair Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan had a convincing 21-11, 21-12 victory over Japan's world No. 3 Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida for their fourth title this season, making up for a disappointing quarterfinal exit in the Malaysia Open last week.

Their teammates Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong defeated Indonesia's Rinov Rivaldy and Pitha Haningtyas Mentari 21-17, 21-12 in the mixed doubles final to claim their sixth title in a row. This is also the 30th consecutive victory for the world No. 1 pair.

"I'm so happy to take another gold in Malaysia. It's been very tiring but we have managed to keep on fighting," Zheng said on social media.

"I love the number 6, and it's the luck from my baby," he said, posting a photo of his son born a week ago on June 6 in the Chinese lunar calendar.

In women's singles, South Korea's An Se-young put an end to her seven-match losing streak against China's Chen Yufei, stunning the Olympic champion 21-17, 21-5 in just 38 minutes.

"I can't believe I won this. It's really surreal. I won't sleep tonight!" the 20-year-old told the BWF's official website.

"I lost many times to her. I learned a lot from our past matches and studied her videos. Instead of thinking about beating her, I was focussed on improving myself. It was a battle over myself."

Indonesia's Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo beat Ng Ka Long Angus of Hong Kong, China 22-20, 21-15 to claim the men's singles title while Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto beat Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan 21-12, 21-19 in an all-Indonesian men's doubles final.

China's Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan (L) compete during the women's doubles final match against Japan's Matsuyama Nami/Shida Chiharu at Malaysia Masters 2022 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, July 10, 2022. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

China's Zheng Siwei (R)/Huang Yaqiong pose for photos after winning the mixed doubles final against Indonesia's Rinov Rivaldy/Pitha Haningtyas Mentari at Malaysia Masters 2022 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, July 10, 2022. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

China's Zheng Siwei (R)/Huang Yaqiong compete during the mixed doubles final against Indonesia's Rinov Rivaldy/Pitha Haningtyas Mentari at Malaysia Masters 2022 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, July 10, 2022. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

