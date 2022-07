Highlights of Malaysia Masters 2022

Xinhua) 17:02, July 06, 2022

China's Li Shifeng plays a shot during the men's singles round of 32 match against Malaysia's Soong Joo Ven at Malaysia Masters 2022 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, July 6, 2022. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

China's Han Yue competes during the women's singles round of 32 match against her teammate Wang Zhiyi at Malaysia Masters 2022 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, July 6, 2022. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

China's Sun Feixiang competes during the men's singles round of 32 match against Ireland's Nhat Nguyen at Malaysia Masters 2022 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, July 6, 2022. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

Japan's Yuta Watanabe/Arisa Higashino(L) compete during the mixed doubles round of 32 match against China's Guo Xinwa/Zhang Shuxian at Malaysia Masters 2022 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, July 6, 2022. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

China's Wang Zhiyi competes during the women's singles round of 32 match against her teammate Han Yue at Malaysia Masters 2022 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, July 6, 2022. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

China's Guo Xinwa(R)/Zhang Shuxian compete during the mixed doubles round of 32 match against Japan's Yuta Watanabe/Arisa Higashino at Malaysia Masters 2022 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, July 6, 2022. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

