Chinese shuttlers take three silvers at Singapore Open

Xinhua) 08:57, July 18, 2022

SINGAPORE, July 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese players entered three finals at the Singapore Open badminton tournament on Sunday, but all ended up with silver medals.

Youngster Wang Zhiyi was defeated by India's Pusarla V. Sindhu 2-1 in the women's singles final.

Sindhu took control from the start, dominating and quickly winning the first set 21-9. In the second set, Wang showed her strong form, hitting a string of scores to tie the match 1-1, but Sindhu took the third set 21-15.

"I was ready for a tough match today, but in the second half of the third set, I didn't control it very well," Wang said.

"I lost quickly when I met her last time. But this time there is some improvement if you just look at the process, and I'm looking forward to the next match against her," Wang added.

In the mixed doubles, Wang Yilyu and Huang Dongping lost 12-21, 17-21 to Thailand's Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai.

Prior to this match, the two pairs had met 15 times, with the Chinese duo having a slight edge with eight wins.

The aggressive attack of the Thai pair kept Wang and Huang passive in this match, as they failed to win.

"Our recent form is not as good as our opponents. We need to evaluate and make changes," Wang said.

In the women's doubles final, China's new pair of Zhang Shuxian and Zheng Yu were defeated by Indonesia's Apriyani Rahayu and Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti 21-14, 21-17, collecting their third silver medal this season after the All England Open and Malaysia Open.

Elsewhere, Indonesia's Anthony Ainisuka Ginting defeated Kodai Naraoka of Japan 23-21, 21-17 in the men's singles final, and the Indonesian pair of Leo Rolly Carnando and Daniel Marthin beat compatriots Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto to claim the men's doubles gold.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Du Mingming)