Highlights of BWF World Championships 2022
Chen Yufei of China competes during the women's singles second round match against Soniia Cheah of Malaysia at the BWF World Championships 2022 in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)
Julie Macpherson/Ciara Torrance (R) of Scotland compete during the women's doubles second round match against Zhang Shuxian/Zheng Yu of China at the BWF World Championships 2022 in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)
Chen Yufei (L) of China is instructed by her coach during the women's singles second round match against Soniia Cheah of Malaysia at the BWF World Championships 2022 in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)
Kang Kyung-jin (R), coach of China, gives instructions to players Zhang Shuxian (L) /Zheng Yu during their women's doubles second round match against Julie Macpherson/Ciara Torrance of Scotland at the BWF World Championships 2022 in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)
Chen Yufei of China reacts during the women's singles second round match against Soniia Cheah of Malaysia at the BWF World Championships 2022 in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)
Chen Yufei (R) of China competes during the women's singles second round match against Soniia Cheah of Malaysia at the BWF World Championships 2022 in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)
Chen Yufei of China competes during the women's singles second round match against Soniia Cheah of Malaysia at the BWF World Championships 2022 in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)
Julie Macpherson (R)/Ciara Torrance of Scotland compete during the women's doubles second round match against Zhang Shuxian/Zheng Yu of China at the BWF World Championships 2022 in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)
Julie Macpherson/Ciara Torrance (L) of Scotland compete during the women's doubles second round match against Zhang Shuxian/Zheng Yu of China at the BWF World Championships 2022 in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)
Photos
