Sneak peek of Ireland National Pavilion at the 2nd CICPE

Photo shows the Ireland National Pavilion during the 2nd China International Consumer Products Expo (2022 Hainan Expo) held at the Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center from July 26 to July 30 in Haikou, south China’s Hainan Province. Visitors stopping by the Pavilion can sample and purchase a variety of Irish whiskeys, along with a number of other top-tier Irish consumer brands in the dairy, household products, skincare and animal health sectors. (People’s Daily Online/Luke Witzaney)