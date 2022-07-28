Visitors view exhibits at 2nd CICPE
Visitors view exhibits at the booth of cosmetics giant L'Oreal in the French pavilion at the second China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, July 26, 2022. There are about 50 French companies and nearly 250 French brands participating in the expo being held on the resort island of Hainan. France is the guest of honor country at this year's CICPE and, besides China, the largest exhibitor. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
Photo taken on July 26, 2022 shows the booth of cosmetics giant L'Oreal in the French pavilion at the second China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. There are about 50 French companies and nearly 250 French brands participating in the expo being held on the resort island of Hainan. France is the guest of honor country at this year's CICPE and, besides China, the largest exhibitor. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
A visitor views exhibits at the booth of Galeries Lafayette in the French pavilion at the second China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, July 26, 2022. There are about 50 French companies and nearly 250 French brands participating in the expo being held on the resort island of Hainan. France is the guest of honor country at this year's CICPE and, besides China, the largest exhibitor. (Xinhua/Hu Zhixuan)
Visitors view exhibits in the French pavilion at the second China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, July 27, 2022. There are about 50 French companies and nearly 250 French brands participating in the expo being held on the resort island of Hainan. France is the guest of honor country at this year's CICPE and, besides China, the largest exhibitor. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)
Staff members prepare cocktails for visitors in the French pavilion at the second China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, July 26, 2022. There are about 50 French companies and nearly 250 French brands participating in the expo being held on the resort island of Hainan. France is the guest of honor country at this year's CICPE and, besides China, the largest exhibitor. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
