Domestic brands attract visitors at second CICPE

Xinhua) 08:49, July 28, 2022

Photo taken on July 26, 2022 shows Sea-Gull watches exhibited at the second China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. A batch of domestic brands have attracted a lot of visitors at the expo. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

A visitor learns about the translator from an exhibitor at the booth of IFLYTEK at the second China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, July 26, 2022. A batch of domestic brands have attracted a lot of visitors at the expo. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Photo taken on July 26, 2022 shows a translator presented by iFLYTEK at the second China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. A batch of domestic brands have attracted a lot of visitors at the expo. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Visitors view exhibits at the booth of Zhenchangjia, a brand of Yuyuan Inc., at the second China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, July 26, 2022. A batch of domestic brands have attracted a lot of visitors at the expo. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Visitors view exhibits at the booth of Bloomage Biotech at the second China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, July 26, 2022. A batch of domestic brands have attracted a lot of visitors at the expo. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

