Domestic brands attract visitors at second CICPE
Photo taken on July 26, 2022 shows Sea-Gull watches exhibited at the second China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. A batch of domestic brands have attracted a lot of visitors at the expo. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
A visitor learns about the translator from an exhibitor at the booth of IFLYTEK at the second China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, July 26, 2022. A batch of domestic brands have attracted a lot of visitors at the expo. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
Photo taken on July 26, 2022 shows a translator presented by iFLYTEK at the second China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. A batch of domestic brands have attracted a lot of visitors at the expo. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
Visitors view exhibits at the booth of Zhenchangjia, a brand of Yuyuan Inc., at the second China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, July 26, 2022. A batch of domestic brands have attracted a lot of visitors at the expo. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
Visitors view exhibits at the booth of Bloomage Biotech at the second China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, July 26, 2022. A batch of domestic brands have attracted a lot of visitors at the expo. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Number of yachts exhibited at 2nd China International Consumer Products Expo up 91 percent from 2021
- Interview: China expo on consumer products to boost global brands' access to huge market, says L'Oreal China CEO
- Highlights of fashion week at CICPE in Haikou, S China's Hainan
- 2nd China International Consumer Products Expo kicks off
- People visit 2nd CICPE in Haikou, S China
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.