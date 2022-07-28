Home>>
How many things can you do in under 10 minutes at the 2nd CICPE?
(People's Daily Online) 15:28, July 28, 2022
During the 2nd China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Luke Witzaney, who participated in the 2nd CICPE, set up a little challenge for himself to see just how many things he could manage to do in only 10 minutes, having tried out a wide variety of the latest hi-tech products and applications on display at the expo, including an automated robotic coffee system and a smart AI-capable physical fitness testing station, among other items.
