Fabulous jewelry pieces you don’t want to miss at the 2nd China International Consumer Products Expo

People's Daily Online) 16:33, July 28, 2022

A pear-shaped jewelry piece valued at 188 million yuan ($27.86 million) is displayed at the exhibition hall of boutique jewelry products during the 2nd China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE), which is underway in Haikou city, south China’s Hainan Province. (People’s Daily Online/Pan Huiwen)

High-end jewelry brands from the world, are on display at the exhibition hall of boutique jewelry products during the ongoing 2nd China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE), have attracted a number of visitors to admire the glamour of the products and purchase their favorite pieces. Covering an area of around 5,000 square meters, the exhibition hall has seen the participation of 27 enterprises and 62 jewelry brands.

The 2nd CICPE, held in Haikou city, south China’s Hainan Province, will run through July 30.

