Roof of Haikou International Duty Free City closed
(People's Daily Online) 15:57, July 25, 2022
|The roof of Haikou International Duty Free City, a world-class tourism and shopping complex under construction in Haikou City, capital of south China’s Hainan Province, is closed. (Photo/Meng Fansheng)
The roof of Haikou International Duty Free City, a world-class tourism and shopping complex under construction in Haikou city, capital of south China’s Hainan Province, was closed on July 22.
The project is expected to be completed and put into use before Oct. 1. The external curtain wall installation of the project has entered the final stage; and the interior fine decoration and landscaping-related tasks are underway.
With a total area of about 930,000 square meters, the project includes commercial facilities for duty-free and taxable goods, office facilities, a hotel, and an upscale community.
