Glorious sunset at Haikou Bay
By Mao Zehao, Yang Shidou, Li Peitian, Cheng Ming (People's Daily App) 14:29, July 07, 2022
Appreciate the beauty of nature! Haikou Bay, located in Hainan Province, takes on a surreal saffron hue as the puffy clouds reflect the sunset's red and orange afterglow.
