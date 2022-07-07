Glorious sunset at Haikou Bay

By Mao Zehao, Yang Shidou, Li Peitian, Cheng Ming (People's Daily App) 14:29, July 07, 2022

Appreciate the beauty of nature! Haikou Bay, located in Hainan Province, takes on a surreal saffron hue as the puffy clouds reflect the sunset's red and orange afterglow.

