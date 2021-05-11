Hainan Expo - China's Open Door Swings Both Ways

May 11, 2021

Why is China's first-ever consumer products expo happening during a global pandemic, and why is it in Hainan? Will this tropical island succeed in building a free trade port, and how is it relevant to the rest of the world? Click to see what our guests from America, Brazil & the U.K. have to say.

