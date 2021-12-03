Expanded Haikou Meilan Int'l Airport put into operation

Ecns.cn) 08:45, December 03, 2021

The second phase of the Haikou Meilan International Airport expansion project is put into operation in Haikou, the capital city of south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 2, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei)

The Terminal 2 of the Haikou Meilan International Airport expansion project covers an area of about 300,000 square meters, with 41 self-service check-in machines and 10 self-service baggage check-in equipment. The security inspection area is installed with face recognition, a millimeter-wave security inspection gate, and other intelligent equipment.

Area for off-island duty-free shopping is around 10,000 square meters.

