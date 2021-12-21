Construction of Haikou Financial Center in Hainan nears final completion

People's Daily Online) 17:52, December 21, 2021

The Haikou Financial Center, located in the Jiangdong New Area in Haikou city of south China’s Hainan Province, is slated to be fully completed in January 2022.

Photo shows the construction site for the Haikou Financial Center in Haikou City, south China’s Hainan Province. (Photo courtesy of the constructors)

As a key project in the province with a total investment of 1.5 billion yuan (about $235.2 million), the project covers an area of 20,052.68 square meters, and has a floor area of 79,752.01 square meters.

Upon completion, the project will house financial service platforms and a one-stop center for the provision of various government services, and will attract technology and consulting enterprises that will serve the financial industry through the application of technologies, including the mobile Internet, cloud computing, and big data. The project is expected to promote the transformation and upgrading of the financial sector in Jiangdong and propel the construction of the Hainan free trade port.

The project is being jointly constructed by China Railway Guangzhou Engineering Group Co., Ltd. and China Railway Hainan Investment Construction Co., Ltd.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)