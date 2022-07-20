Haikou prepares for 2nd China Int'l Consumer Products Expo

Xinhua) 08:35, July 20, 2022

Workers set up exhibition booths at the Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center, the venue for the 2nd China International Consumer Products Expo, in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, July 19, 2022. The expo will be held in Haikou from July 26 to 30. The number of firms attending the expo will exceed last year's figure, with the exhibition area expanding to 100,000 square meters from 80,000 square meters.

The proportion of the exhibition area for foreign enterprises will increase from 75 percent last year to 80 percent this year. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

