Female acrobatic motorcycle team endeavor to break world record

Xinhua) 13:54, July 03, 2022

Li Yuyu, member of an acrobatic motorcycle team, puts on make-up before a trial performance in Puyang, central China's Henan Province, April 27, 2022. A total of 16 female motorcyclists from Puyang Acrobatic Art School formed an acrobatic team in March 2021. They have been practicing hard in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for most female motorcyclists in a Globe of Death.

Their motorcycle show is an art performance combining dance, magic, acrobatics and motorcycle racing. (Xinhua/Wu Gang)

Hu Dandan (C), coach of an acrobatic motorcycle team, talks to team members during a break in Puyang, central China's Henan Province, April 26, 2022. A total of 16 female motorcyclists from Puyang Acrobatic Art School formed an acrobatic team in March 2021. They have been practicing hard in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for most female motorcyclists in a Globe of Death.

Their motorcycle show is an art performance combining dance, magic, acrobatics and motorcycle racing. (Xinhua/Wu Gang)

Members of an acrobatic motorcycle team check their motorcycles in Puyang, central China's Henan Province, April 27, 2022. A total of 16 female motorcyclists from Puyang Acrobatic Art School formed an acrobatic team in March 2021. They have been practicing hard in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for most female motorcyclists in a Globe of Death.

Their motorcycle show is an art performance combining dance, magic, acrobatics and motorcycle racing. (Xinhua/Wu Gang)

Members of an acrobatic motorcycle team take part in a training in Puyang, central China's Henan Province, April 22, 2022. A total of 16 female motorcyclists from Puyang Acrobatic Art School formed an acrobatic team in March 2021. They have been practicing hard in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for most female motorcyclists in a Globe of Death.

Their motorcycle show is an art performance combining dance, magic, acrobatics and motorcycle racing. (Xinhua/Wu Gang)

Wang Tingting, member of an acrobatic motorcycle team, takes part in a training in Puyang, central China's Henan Province, April 22, 2022. A total of 16 female motorcyclists from Puyang Acrobatic Art School formed an acrobatic team in March 2021. They have been practicing hard in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for most female motorcyclists in a Globe of Death.

Their motorcycle show is an art performance combining dance, magic, acrobatics and motorcycle racing. (Xinhua/Wu Gang)

Members of an acrobatic motorcycle team take part in a morning exercise in Puyang, central China's Henan Province, April 20, 2022. A total of 16 female motorcyclists from Puyang Acrobatic Art School formed an acrobatic team in March 2021. They have been practicing hard in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for most female motorcyclists in a Globe of Death.

Their motorcycle show is an art performance combining dance, magic, acrobatics and motorcycle racing. (Xinhua/Wu Gang)

Members of an acrobatic motorcycle team take part in a morning exercise in Puyang, central China's Henan Province, April 20, 2022. A total of 16 female motorcyclists from Puyang Acrobatic Art School formed an acrobatic team in March 2021. They have been practicing hard in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for most female motorcyclists in a Globe of Death.

Their motorcycle show is an art performance combining dance, magic, acrobatics and motorcycle racing. (Xinhua/Wu Gang)

Members of an acrobatic motorcycle team take part in a dance training in Puyang, central China's Henan Province, April 22, 2022. A total of 16 female motorcyclists from Puyang Acrobatic Art School formed an acrobatic team in March 2021. They have been practicing hard in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for most female motorcyclists in a Globe of Death.

Their motorcycle show is an art performance combining dance, magic, acrobatics and motorcycle racing. (Xinhua/Wu Gang)

Members of an acrobatic motorcycle team take part in a training in Puyang, central China's Henan Province, April 22, 2022. A total of 16 female motorcyclists from Puyang Acrobatic Art School formed an acrobatic team in March 2021. They have been practicing hard in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for most female motorcyclists in a Globe of Death.

Their motorcycle show is an art performance combining dance, magic, acrobatics and motorcycle racing. (Xinhua/Wu Gang)

Members of an acrobatic motorcycle team walk in Puyang Acrobatic Art School in Puyang, central China's Henan Province, April 26, 2022. A total of 16 female motorcyclists from Puyang Acrobatic Art School formed an acrobatic team in March 2021. They have been practicing hard in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for most female motorcyclists in a Globe of Death.

Their motorcycle show is an art performance combining dance, magic, acrobatics and motorcycle racing. (Xinhua/Wu Gang)

Members of an acrobatic motorcycle team try on their costumes in Puyang, central China's Henan Province, April 26, 2022. A total of 16 female motorcyclists from Puyang Acrobatic Art School formed an acrobatic team in March 2021. They have been practicing hard in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for most female motorcyclists in a Globe of Death.

Their motorcycle show is an art performance combining dance, magic, acrobatics and motorcycle racing. (Xinhua/Wu Gang)

Members of an acrobatic motorcycle team take part in a training in Puyang, central China's Henan Province, April 24, 2022. A total of 16 female motorcyclists from Puyang Acrobatic Art School formed an acrobatic team in March 2021. They have been practicing hard in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for most female motorcyclists in a Globe of Death.

Their motorcycle show is an art performance combining dance, magic, acrobatics and motorcycle racing. (Xinhua/Wu Gang)

Zhang Ran, member of an acrobatic motorcycle team, takes part in a physical training in Puyang, central China's Henan Province, April 19, 2022. A total of 16 female motorcyclists from Puyang Acrobatic Art School formed an acrobatic team in March 2021. They have been practicing hard in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for most female motorcyclists in a Globe of Death.

Their motorcycle show is an art performance combining dance, magic, acrobatics and motorcycle racing. (Xinhua/Wu Gang)

Members of an acrobatic motorcycle team take part in a training in Puyang, central China's Henan Province, April 24, 2022. A total of 16 female motorcyclists from Puyang Acrobatic Art School formed an acrobatic team in March 2021. They have been practicing hard in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for most female motorcyclists in a Globe of Death.

Their motorcycle show is an art performance combining dance, magic, acrobatics and motorcycle racing. (Xinhua/Wu Gang)

Li Yuyu (3rd R), member of an acrobatic motorcycle team, takes a class at Puyang Acrobatic Art School in Puyang, central China's Henan Province, April 26, 2022. A total of 16 female motorcyclists from Puyang Acrobatic Art School formed an acrobatic team in March 2021. They have been practicing hard in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for most female motorcyclists in a Globe of Death.

Their motorcycle show is an art performance combining dance, magic, acrobatics and motorcycle racing. (Xinhua/Wu Gang)

Members of an acrobatic motorcycle team take part in a dance training in Puyang, central China's Henan Province, April 22, 2022. A total of 16 female motorcyclists from Puyang Acrobatic Art School formed an acrobatic team in March 2021. They have been practicing hard in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for most female motorcyclists in a Globe of Death.

Their motorcycle show is an art performance combining dance, magic, acrobatics and motorcycle racing. (Xinhua/Wu Gang)

Members of an acrobatic motorcycle team relax during a break in Puyang, central China's Henan Province, April 27, 2022. A total of 16 female motorcyclists from Puyang Acrobatic Art School formed an acrobatic team in March 2021. They have been practicing hard in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for most female motorcyclists in a Globe of Death.

Their motorcycle show is an art performance combining dance, magic, acrobatics and motorcycle racing. (Xinhua/Wu Gang)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Bianji)