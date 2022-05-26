Transforming old objects into works of art

(People's Daily App) 16:21, May 26, 2022

In China, a skilled artist can help recycle old items into treasured artworks, using paintbrushes to make ordinary old items fresh and extraordinary.

Using short videos to record this transformation, his whimsical ideas and superb skill have attracted much attention online.

Could you imagine that jars and rocks could decorate your house? Maybe you want the trash can to look special, or a new look for an old bag?

With creativity and a little effort, you can make life colorful. Why not try it yourself!

(Video source: Kuaishou; Compiled by Xu Ruohan)

