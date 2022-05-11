We Are China

Felt flowers transform Chinese street corners

(People's Daily App) 15:30, May 11, 2022

Fixing up damaged street corners with wool felt flowers has earned a student from Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts a sizeable internet following.

Luo Shengtian's flower patches are not only making one Guangdong Province city gentler and lovelier, but also transforming the rest of China.

Luo has launched a flower patch plan on Chinese social media, calling on people across the country to "stick Band-Aids" to the "wounds" of the city.

Luo's ingenious idea is now beautifying dowdy city street corners throughout the nation.

(Video produced by Fei Fan; Compiled by Liang Yuting and Xie Runjia)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)