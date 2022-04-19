Aerial view of 'silver terrace'-shaped art museum in Wuhan

Aerial view of the eye-catching Qintai Art Museum along the Moon Lake in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, April 18, 2022. With a construction area of about 43,000 square meters, the museum looks like a "silver terrace" and will become a new landmark upon completion in Wuhan. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Chang)

