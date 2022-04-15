Home>>
World Art Day marked in Cameroon
(Xinhua) 09:11, April 15, 2022
Painters work on their artworks at National Museum in Yaounde, Cameroon, on April 13, 2022. Celebrations to mark the World Art Day were held in Yaounde from April 12 to April 14. (Photo by Kepseu/Xinhua)
Children learn drawing at National Museum in Yaounde, Cameroon, on April 13, 2022. Celebrations to mark the World Art Day were held in Yaounde from April 12 to April 14. (Photo by Kepseu/Xinhua)
Paintings are displayed at a gallery in Yaounde, Cameroon, on April 14, 2022. Celebrations to mark the World Art Day were held in Yaounde from April 12 to April 14. (Photo by Kepseu/Xinhua)
