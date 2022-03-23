Cameroon health minister awards Chinese medical workers with special medals

Xinhua) 08:51, March 23, 2022

YAOUNDE, March 22 (Xinhua) -- Cameroon's Minister of Public Health Manaouda Malachie on Tuesday awarded three workers of the Chinese medical team with medals in recognition of their outstanding work in delivering medical services to the Central African nation.

Malachie honored the workers including head of the Chinese medical team in Cameroon Tian Yuan, acupuncturist Li Yudong and interpreter Jia Fengying with the medals at the end of their medical services in the country at a ceremony held at the Gynaeco-Obstetric and Paediatric Hospital in the capital city of Yaounde.

The three workers are part of the 21st batch of the Chinese medical team to the country.

Robinson Mbu Enow, director-general of the Gynaeco-Obstetric and Paediatric Hospital, said he was "very impressed" with the work done by the Chinese medical team, stressing that they helped in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, provided free medical consultation and medicines to rural communities, and trained Cameroonian medical personnel in traditional Chinese medicine.

"The Chinese doctors worked in close collaboration with local doctors sharing their knowledge and skills," Enow said during the ceremony that was also attended by the Chinese ambassador to Cameroon.

Tian said they were honored to be decorated with the medals.

"This encourages us to work harder," he told Xinhua after the ceremony.

The mission of the 21st batch of Chinese medical team will officially come to an end in Cameroon in April.

