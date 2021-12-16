Chinese doctors train Cameroonian medical personnel in traditional medicine

Xinhua) 08:45, December 16, 2021

YAOUNDE, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- The 21st batch of the China medical team in Cameroon on Wednesday organized a day-long lecture about traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) for medical personnel at the Gynaeco-Obstetric and Paediatric Hospital in the capital, Yaounde.

About 50 nurses and doctors turned up for the lecture given by two TCM experts.

"It (acupuncture lecture) has never happened before in our country. So we want to begin with it and hope that we can go further. This bilateral collaboration with the government of China is very good and we are really getting the best of it. This initiation should be an opening of creating a center for Chinese traditional medicine here in our hospital," Robinson Mbu Enow, Director-General of the Gynaeco-Obstetric and Paediatric Hospital told Xinhua during the training.

He said the government was hoping to create opportunities for Cameroonians to travel to China and learn more about TCM.

Tian Yuan, head of the Chinese medical team in Cameroon said the training was part of efforts by the Chinese doctors to promote the use of TCM in Cameroon's healthcare system.

"The inexpensive, effective, and very accessible traditional Chinese medicine will be made available to the Cameroonian people. I sincerely hope that through this training you can learn more about Chinese medicine, love Chinese medicine, and inherit Chinese medicine in the future," Tian said while addressing participants.

Participants were taught elementary theoretical and practical knowledge of the use of TCM which involves various forms of herbal medicine, acupuncture, massage, exercise, and dietary therapy.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)