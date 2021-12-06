Gansu villagers dry dangshen root in winter

Xinhua) 15:38, December 06, 2021

Villagers sort and dry dangshen root from the plant codonopsis pilosula, often used in traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), in Zhangxian County of Dingxi City, northwest China's Gansu Province, on Dec. 5, 2021. In recent years, Zhangxian County has adjusted its farming structure and focused on developing raw materials for the medicine industry. (Xinhua/Wang Kexian)

