Herbal medicine workshop helps students learn about TCM

Xinhua) 09:14, November 25, 2021

Students of Xingfulu Primary School in Yaohai District, Hefei City, east China's Anhui Province, learn knowledge about traditional Chinese medicine at the school's herbal medicine workshop on Nov. 24, 2021. (Xinhua/Xie Chen)

