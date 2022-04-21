Creative Art Exhibition on Chinese Aerospace to kick off in Chengdu

Ecns.cn) 08:26, April 21, 2022

Photo taken on April 19, 2022 shows a replica of the Zhurong Mars rover on display in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Preview of "Bondless: Creative Art Exhibition on Chinese Aerospace" kicked off in Chengdu on Tuesday. Covering an area of 1,200 square meters, the exhibition displays the breakthroughs in China's space development history. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Lang)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)