Thursday, April 21, 2022

Creative Art Exhibition on Chinese Aerospace to kick off in Chengdu

(Ecns.cn) 08:26, April 21, 2022

Photo taken on April 19, 2022 shows a replica of the Zhurong Mars rover on display in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Preview of "Bondless: Creative Art Exhibition on Chinese Aerospace" kicked off in Chengdu on Tuesday. Covering an area of 1,200 square meters, the exhibition displays the breakthroughs in China's space development history. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Lang)


