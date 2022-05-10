Man from Hebei carves pencil tip into art works

(People's Daily App) 14:48, May 10, 2022

Li Mingjun, from Laishui of Hebei Province, likes to create microscopic carvings on pencil lead in his leisure time. With a diameter of three to five millimeters, pencil lead is turned into exquisite art works in Li’s hands.

(Video source: Kuaishou)

