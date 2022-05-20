Home>>
Shandong University student's masterpiece of bodiless lacquerware
(People's Daily App) 17:05, May 20, 2022
This bodiless lacquerware is a graduation project completed by a student of Shandong University of Art and Design in five months.
The lacquerware depicts the image of a peacock. Each feather expresses the creator’s love for life, and also reflects the beauty of bodiless lacquer.
Bodiless lacquerware is one of three craftsmanship treasures in China, with the other two being Jingdezhen porcelain and Beijing cloisonne.
