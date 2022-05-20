ARCOlisboa international contemporary art fair held in Portugal
People visit the ARCOlisboa international contemporary art fair in Lisbon, Portugal, on May 19, 2022. The ARCOlisboa 2022 which kicked off on Thursday, will last till May 22. (Photo by Pedro Fiuza/Xinhua)
A visitor walks past exhibits at the ARCOlisboa international contemporary art fair in Lisbon, Portugal, on May 19, 2022. The ARCOlisboa 2022 which kicked off on Thursday, will last till May 22. (Photo by Pedro Fiuza/Xinhua)
People visit the ARCOlisboa international contemporary art fair in Lisbon, Portugal, on May 19, 2022. The ARCOlisboa 2022 which kicked off on Thursday, will last till May 22. (Photo by Pedro Fiuza/Xinhua)
People visit the ARCOlisboa international contemporary art fair in Lisbon, Portugal, on May 19, 2022. The ARCOlisboa 2022 which kicked off on Thursday, will last till May 22. (Photo by Pedro Fiuza/Xinhua)
A visitor looks at an art piece at the ARCOlisboa international contemporary art fair in Lisbon, Portugal, on May 19, 2022. The ARCOlisboa 2022 which kicked off on Thursday, will last till May 22. (Photo by Pedro Fiuza/Xinhua)
A piece of artwork is displayed at the ARCOlisboa international contemporary art fair in Lisbon, Portugal, on May 19, 2022. The ARCOlisboa 2022 which kicked off on Thursday, will last till May 22. (Photo by Pedro Fiuza/Xinhua)
Photos
- China’s central bank to issue commemorative coins on cultural theme of auspiciousness, including two heart-shaped coins
- Population of endangered black-headed gulls exceeds 10,000 mark in NE China’s coastal city of Panjin
- China's self-developed floating airship breaks record
- Chinese germplasm bank conserves biodiversity in warm temperate zone
Related Stories
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.