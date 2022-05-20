ARCOlisboa international contemporary art fair held in Portugal

Xinhua) 08:47, May 20, 2022

People visit the ARCOlisboa international contemporary art fair in Lisbon, Portugal, on May 19, 2022. The ARCOlisboa 2022 which kicked off on Thursday, will last till May 22. (Photo by Pedro Fiuza/Xinhua)

A visitor walks past exhibits at the ARCOlisboa international contemporary art fair in Lisbon, Portugal, on May 19, 2022. The ARCOlisboa 2022 which kicked off on Thursday, will last till May 22. (Photo by Pedro Fiuza/Xinhua)

People visit the ARCOlisboa international contemporary art fair in Lisbon, Portugal, on May 19, 2022. The ARCOlisboa 2022 which kicked off on Thursday, will last till May 22. (Photo by Pedro Fiuza/Xinhua)

People visit the ARCOlisboa international contemporary art fair in Lisbon, Portugal, on May 19, 2022. The ARCOlisboa 2022 which kicked off on Thursday, will last till May 22. (Photo by Pedro Fiuza/Xinhua)

A visitor looks at an art piece at the ARCOlisboa international contemporary art fair in Lisbon, Portugal, on May 19, 2022. The ARCOlisboa 2022 which kicked off on Thursday, will last till May 22. (Photo by Pedro Fiuza/Xinhua)

A piece of artwork is displayed at the ARCOlisboa international contemporary art fair in Lisbon, Portugal, on May 19, 2022. The ARCOlisboa 2022 which kicked off on Thursday, will last till May 22. (Photo by Pedro Fiuza/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)