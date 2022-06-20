Indigenous Arts Festival held in Toronto

Xinhua) 10:32, June 20, 2022

People view handcrafts during the Indigenous Arts Festival in Toronto, Canada, June 19, 2022. The event was held here from June 18 to 19 in celebration of National Indigenous History Month. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

An artist works during the Indigenous Arts Festival in Toronto, Canada, June 19, 2022. The event was held here from June 18 to 19 in celebration of National Indigenous History Month. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

An artisan shows a porcupine quill box during the Indigenous Arts Festival in Toronto, Canada, June 19, 2022. The event was held here from June 18 to 19 in celebration of National Indigenous History Month. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

