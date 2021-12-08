Highlights: Three leading features of China's approach to sound governance

BEIJING, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- China's approach to sound governance has three "leading features": an advanced non-partisan party, a people-centered philosophy, and a development-focused worldview, said a report released Tuesday by New China Research (NCR), the think tank of China's Xinhua News Agency.

The following are the highlights of the three features, mentioned in the research paper entitled "Pursuing Common Values of Humanity -- China's Approach to Democracy, Freedom and Human Rights."

-- Advanced Non-partisan Party

The Communist Party of China (CPC) represents the fundamental interests of the overwhelming majority of the people and does not represent the interests of any interest group, any powerful group, or any privileged class.

Its governance focuses on the long-term stability of the country, not on short-term election campaigns. As a prominent feature of an advanced political party, the CPC has always acted in the interests of the people, followed the trend of the progress of humankind and the times, taken charge of the overall situation, coordinated with all parties, united and organized all political forces and resources, and striven for the happiness of all the people and the rejuvenation for the Chinese nation.

Unlike the so-called "one-party dictatorship" misinterpreted by the outside world, China's new political party system can be perceived as a democratic practice of "1+8+N." There are eight non-CPC political parties, those without any party affiliation and members of the general public, who can participate in the country's democratic agenda through a variety of means.

-- People-centered Philosophy

Only when the "people-centered" approach is taken as the starting point of policy-decision can the effectiveness of politics be trusted by the people. It is a credo of the governing party in China that people's support is the highest political priority.

The CPC's goal is to serve the people wholeheartedly; its original aspiration and founding mission is to seek happiness for the people and rejuvenation for the nation, and putting the people first is enshrined in its values.

In the governance of modern Chinese society, "service" has become a keyword and "people's satisfaction" has become a new yardstick of political achievements.

-- Development-focused Worldview

For more than 70 years, the CPC and the government have focused on development, enabling the Chinese people to gain more and more freedom and democratic rights.

In turn, more freedom and democratic rights have further promoted the development of the whole country. The outcomes of development continue to help improve democratic governance so that the rights of the people are better protected.

