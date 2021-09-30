Third volume of "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" published in more languages

Xinhua) 14:51, September 30, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- The third volume of "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" has been published in French, Russian, Arabic, Spanish, Portuguese, German, Japanese and traditional Chinese, according to a statement issued Thursday.

The newly-published volume contains a compilation of 92 spoken and written works of Xi, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, from Oct. 18, 2017 to Jan. 13, 2020 as well as 41 photos of him during the same period. The articles are divided into 19 topics.

It is an authoritative work that fully and systematically reflects Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, said the statement.

The simplified Chinese and English editions of the book were published in June 2020.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)