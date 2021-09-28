Commentary: China takes responsible approach in global cyberspace governance

HANGZHOU, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- As the digital age has brought extensive and profound impacts on human society, China has taken a responsible approach to promote global governance in cyberspace, making cyberspace better benefit humanity.

The 2021 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit, which kicked off on Sunday in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province, has become an epitome illustrating China's responsible role in global cyberspace governance.

The conference, which includes some 20 forums, has offered experts at home and abroad a platform to share wisdom on cyberspace governance as well as other Internet-related topics.

Digital technology can empower cyberspace governance. Examples of technological applications to provide better public service and reduce regional gaps such as Internet-based health services and the 5G-assisted "smart" farm can be found in the expo.

China's leading role in digitalization has been widely recognized by the international community. Elon Musk lauded China's credentials as "a global leader in digitalization."

Meanwhile, China has been actively sharing its digital dividends with the rest of the world. The country has offered digital aid in the forms of technology, equipment and services to less developed countries. China's digital trade with countries along the Belt and Road has maintained strong momentum in recent years.

In addition, China has been deeply involved in multilateral activities of global cyberspace governance through platforms, including but not limited to the Internet Governance Forum, the World Summit on the Information Society, and the World Economic Forum.

Earlier this month, China established the International Research Center of Big Data for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Beijing, which will use big data to facilitate the implementation of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

There is no doubt that China will continue to make contributions to global cyberspace governance. Actively participating in the formulation of international rules and technical standards on data security, digital currency and data tax has been written in the 14th Five-Year Plan, the country's development blueprint.

Internet development has no boundaries. China is set to work with the international community to enhance digital government efficiency and create a better future for all countries.

