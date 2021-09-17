China's cyberspace watchdog steps up regulation on online platform operators

Xinhua) 08:46, September 17, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- China's cyberspace watchdog has demanded website and online platform operators take the main responsibility for managing online information and strictly implement the requirements for real-identity registration and log-in, according to a guideline released by the Cyberspace Administration of China.

The guideline put forward 10 key tasks for online platform operators to help create a clean cyberspace, such as strengthening management of accounts and reinforcing minor protection in this field.

More investment should be made to develop and upgrade the system for preventing minor addiction and the juvenile mode, while the duration and access permission of services offered to minors should be limited within a reasonable frame, according to the guideline.

