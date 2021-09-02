China releases proposal to safeguard cyberspace from disinformation
BEIJING, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- The Office of the Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission on Wednesday released a proposal on safeguarding cyberspace from disinformation, together with other relevant entities and platforms.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, China's cyberspace has witnessed the circulation of various forms of disinformation, which have grossly misled public opinion and infringed on the netizens' legitimate rights, said the proposal.
It has become a general consensus that efforts should be made to address the issue of internet disinformation and create a purified eco-system in cyberspace, the proposal added.
Every subject involved in internet activities should abide by relevant laws, regulations and public moral codes and resolutely oppose the production and transmission of cyberspace disinformation, said the proposal.
It also outlined efforts to enhance the primary responsibility for internet platforms and raise public awareness of the rule of law and science to better harness the internet.
