China's UN envoy calls for 'equal footing' in cyberspace

China Daily) 20:06, June 30, 2021

Countries should be able to pursue their own path of internet development without "hegemonism, unilateralism and protectionism" and participate in cyberspace governance on an "equal footing", China's ambassador to the United Nations said on Tuesday.

"It is essential to respect the rights of all countries to independently choose the path of internet development and internet management model, and to participate in the governance of cyberspace on an equal footing. The application of the law of armed conflict in cyberspace should be dealt with cautiously, and arms races in cyberspace should be prevented," Zhang Jun, China's permanent representative to the UN, told a Security Council high-level open debate on cybersecurity.

"We should promote security through the maintenance of peace and prevent cyberspace from becoming a new battlefield," he said.

Countries not only enjoy shared opportunities and common interests in cyberspace, but also face common challenges and assume shared responsibilities, the envoy pointed out.

Nations are increasingly becoming a shared community through weal and woe. They should work together in a joint effort to protect cybersecurity and maintain international peace, Zhang said.

The ambassador stressed that the international community should abide by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, in particular "the principles of sovereign equality, prohibition of the use of force, non-interference in internal affairs, and peaceful settlement of disputes".

The ambassador underscored the importance of promoting security through exchanges and cooperation and creating a favorable environment for cyberspace.

"Hegemonism, unilateralism and protectionism in cyberspace will only intensify confrontations and poison the atmosphere of cooperation, which should be rejected and opposed jointly by the international community," he said.

The envoy stressed that security should be promoted through improved governance and promote fairness and justice in cyberspace.

All countries should uphold effective multilateralism, establish an open, inclusive and sustainable cyber security governance process under the framework of the UN, Zhang said.

The process should be established with the equal participation of all, formulate international rules for cyberspace that are generally accepted by all countries, and oppose small circles and group politics, Zhang said.

"China expects the new Open-ended Working Group on cybersecurity to make new contributions to maintaining cybersecurity. We stand ready to work with all parties in promoting, under the UN framework, the development of an international convention against cybercrime," the envoy added.

Zhang emphasized that inclusive development and achieve shared prosperity in cyberspace is necessary to promote security.

More proactive, inclusive and coordinated policies to promote balanced development of information and communication technology (ICTs) should be adopted on a global scale, Zhang said.

All countries should vigorously develop new models and new formats such as the digital economy and oppose technological hegemony, he said.

"We should advance the development of digital infrastructure and connectivity, break down information barriers, bridge digital divides, and help developing countries become more digital, connected and intelligent, with a view to implementing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development," Zhang added.

Last year, China put forward the Global Data Security Initiative, focusing on major issues such as critical infrastructure and personal information protection, corporate data storage and retrieval overseas, and supply chain security, which provided a constructive solution for maintaining global data and internet security, the envoy pointed out.

"China is also actively advancing the development of the digital Silk Road initiative and is working with other countries to build a new landscape that is future-oriented, intelligent and interconnected," he said.

The ambassador emphasized that cyberspace embodies the dream of the humanity and bears on people's well-being, peace and security.

"China stands ready to work with all countries to seize the opportunity of the information revolution, foster new momentum of innovation and development, create a new landscape of digital cooperation and cybersecurity, build a community with a shared future in cyberspace, and work together to create a better future for humanity," he said.

