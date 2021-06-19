Xi congratulates Guterres on re-election as UN chief
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addresses an informal plenary meeting of the UN General Assembly to commemorate United Nations Day at the UN headquarters in New York, on Oct. 26, 2020. (Eskinder Debebe/UN Photo/Handout via Xinhua)
BEIJING, June 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday sent congratulatory messages to Antonio Guterres and Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa over Guterres' re-election as United Nations secretary-general.
In his messages, Xi said that as the most universal, representative and authoritative inter-governmental international organization, the UN plays an important role in international affairs.
China expects Guterres to continue to fulfill his obligations laid out in the UN Charter, uphold an objective and just position, firmly preserve multilateralism and make greater contributions to world peace and common development.
