Cholera threatens some DRC volcano-displaced people: UN

Xinhua) 08:38, June 02, 2021

UNITED NATIONS, June 1 (Xinhua) -- Seismic activity is down following the May 22 volcano eruption in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), but displaced people in the Sake area face a possible cholera outbreak, UN humanitarians said on Tuesday.

Local authorities have registered more than 232,000 displaced persons in Sake, Rutshuru, Lubero, Minova and Bukavu in North Kivu and South Kivu, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said.

There are 35 suspected cholera cases in Kirotshe Health Zone, Sake, OCHA said. Since Saturday, there are 18 suspected new cases.

"Given the movement of people between Sake and Goma, humanitarian organizations are mobilizing to prevent a cholera outbreak by setting up water and chlorination points," the humanitarian office said.

Fearing another eruption, thousands of people fled the principal city of Goma, where lava engulfed some neighborhoods, as tremors continued. However, with less frequent seismic activity many started to return to Goma.

On Friday, the Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock allocated 1.2 million U.S. dollars from the UN Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) following the eruption and resulting displacement.

The CERF funds will support the World Health Organization and the UN Children's Fund to ensure access to drinking water and reduce the risk of outbreaks of infectious diseases, including a further spread of cholera.

The general aid response in the eastern DRC includes food assistance, water and sanitation, health and protection, including family reunification and nutrition, OCHA said.

More than 30 people died as a result of the Nyiragongo Volcano eruption, OCHA said. While there is a decrease in seismic activity, scientists warn there is a risk of another blast.

