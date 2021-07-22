China's cyberspace watchdog vows to address "underage influencers" phenomenon

Xinhua) 12:30, July 22, 2021

BEIJING, July 21 (Xinhua) -- China's cyberspace watchdog vowed to address the phenomenon of promoting underage influencers on the internet, as part of its campaign that kicked off Wednesday to purify the online environment for minors.

Launched during the typical time of summer vacation for school students, the campaign targets minor-related issues on livestreaming and short-video platforms and prohibits minors under 16 from engaging in livestreaming performances, according to the Cyberspace Administration of China.

Activities such as inducing underage viewers to tip online, misleading them by flaunting wealth or advocating hedonism or sensational content will also be cracked down upon by the campaign, the administration said.

Regarding online education platforms, the campaign will remove erotic, vulgar and violent content found on them, and ban them from advertising online games and vulgar publications and shows to underage users.

