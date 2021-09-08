China's campaign to regulate cyberspace makes further progress

Xinhua) 09:00, September 08, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- China's multi-pronged campaign to regulate cyberspace has made further headway, with 822 administrative and criminal cases handled and over 400,000 vulgar online posts removed.

Starting in June, the campaign shut down over 4,800 irregular websites and oversaw the removal of over 20 million vulgar posts as well as the handling of over 8 million online accounts by online platforms as of the end of August.

Since its launch by authorities including the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the Office of the Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission, the campaign has achieved notable progress in addressing major cyberspace irregularities ranging from irrational fan culture, online gaming addiction among minors, infringement on netizen rights and data security by internet enterprises, and unhealthy audio and video content.

