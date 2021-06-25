CPC cooperates with other political parties, people without party affiliation in state governance: white paper

BEIJING, June 25 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of China (CPC) works together in unity with other political parties and people without party affiliation in governing the country, a white paper said Friday.

The white paper, titled "China's Political Party System: Cooperation and Consultation," was released by the State Council Information Office.

The CPC upholds equality, democratic consultation, and sincere cooperation to support other participants in jointly building state power at all levels of people's congresses, governments and judicial organs, the document said.

Members of the eight non-CPC political parties and people without party affiliation account for a certain percentage of the total numbers of deputies to people's congresses, the standing committees of people's congresses, and the special committees of people's congresses at all levels, it said.

Since the first session of the 13th National People's Congress in 2018, about 152,000 members of the non-CPC political parties and people without party affiliation have served as deputies to people's congresses at all levels, according to the white paper.

The document added that members of the non-CPC political parties and people without party affiliation also take leading positions in government and judicial organs, with 14 of them currently in leading positions in the Supreme People's Court, the Supreme People's Procuratorate, or ministries, commissions, offices and bureaus directly under the State Council.

The State Council and local governments value the role of the non-CPC political parties and people without party affiliation, organizing symposiums to solicit their views and brief them on the latest economic and social developments, it said.

