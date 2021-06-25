White paper elaborates on close cooperation between China's political parties

Xinhua) 12:46, June 25, 2021

BEIJING, June 25 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of China (CPC) has worked together with the non-CPC political parties over the years, advancing side by side, withstanding all kinds of tests, and forming a new type of relationship featuring cooperation, unity and harmony, according to a white paper issued on Friday.

The CPC is in a leading and ruling position, said the white paper titled "China's Political Party System: Cooperation and Consultation," which was issued by the State Council Information Office.

Citing the Constitution, the white paper said that the socialist system is the fundamental system of the People's Republic of China and leadership by the CPC is the defining feature of socialism with Chinese characteristics.

Non-CPC political parties and people without party affiliation accept the leadership of the CPC which is exercised through political guidance, mainly on political principles, direction, and major policies, it added.

The CPC supports other political parties and people without party affiliation in independently carrying out their work and performing their functions and duties, said the white paper.

Non-CPC political parties participate in state governance under socialism with Chinese characteristics, the white paper stressed, adding that they are not in opposition, nor are they bystanders or outsiders.

Non-CPC political parties and people without party affiliation participate in state governance under the leadership of the CPC. They offer their advice and invest effort on major issues concerning China's economic and social development, and they have witnessed, practiced, upheld and defended the cause of Chinese socialism, the white paper noted.

Underlining that the CPC is a close friend to other political parties, the white paper said the CPC and the non-CPC political parties supervise each other.

Full Text: China's Political Party System: Cooperation and Consultation

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Hongyu)